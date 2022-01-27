Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.