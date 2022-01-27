AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

AEYE has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

AEYE opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AudioEye will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi acquired 9,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter worth $4,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at about $729,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AudioEye by 217.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

