Aurox One Day Volume Hits $393,832.00 (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Aurox has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. One Aurox coin can now be bought for approximately $58.58 or 0.00161512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a total market cap of $30.57 million and approximately $393,832.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00041578 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

