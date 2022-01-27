AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$60.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACQ. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$36.58. 84,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,855. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$37.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$26.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$995.96 million and a PE ratio of 9.05.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

