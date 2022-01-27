Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY22 guidance to $6.74-6.86 EPS.

ADP stock opened at $197.46 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $162.58 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

