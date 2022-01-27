Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 12.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $298.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.22. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.45.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

