Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIV opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

