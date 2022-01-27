Aviva PLC Sells 10,737 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

