B. Riley Cuts Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Price Target to $3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ELOX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.60.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ELOX stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $4.98.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,820 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,510,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 447,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 245,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 480,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.