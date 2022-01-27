Ball (NYSE:BLL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BLL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

NYSE BLL traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.15. The stock had a trading volume of 59,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,477. Ball has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

