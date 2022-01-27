Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Gap Up to $29.23

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.23, but opened at $34.40. Bally’s shares last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 76,033 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BALY. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

