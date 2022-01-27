Banc Funds Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 18,635 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,635 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,055,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $561.73. 3,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,969. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $687.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.76. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $435.77 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

