Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $13.08 Million Stake in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,772 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 8.91% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 129,136 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 653,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 181,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $13.82. 21,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,576. The firm has a market cap of $145.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.12. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

