Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $20.41 Million Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CrossFirst Bankshares comprises approximately 1.6% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 3.08% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $20,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,550. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $808.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFB. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,790 in the last ninety days. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

