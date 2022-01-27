Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,237 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 1.07% of Sierra Bancorp worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,981. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $416.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

