Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 27,000 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $37.90. 1,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,971. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $40.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

