Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 624 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.36% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

CATC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $92.20. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a market cap of $642.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.90%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

