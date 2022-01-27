Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.72, but opened at $19.24. Banc of California shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 401 shares traded.

The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

BANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth $5,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,695,000 after buying an additional 84,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 62,886 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

Banc of California Company Profile (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.