Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $202,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $123.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $84.38 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

