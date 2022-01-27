Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 5,590 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $687,128.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AI opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.76. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $176.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

