Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) PT Raised to €4.40 at UBS Group

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from €4.35 ($4.94) to €4.40 ($5.00) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.63.

SAN opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

