Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Stake Increased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,963,907 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Bancolombia worth $67,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 278,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124,820 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. 5.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.