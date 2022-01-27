Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

