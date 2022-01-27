Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 215 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in JD.com were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA boosted their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

JD opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

