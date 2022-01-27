Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HYZN stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50. Hyzon Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

