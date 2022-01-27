Bank of Nova Scotia Has $14.83 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 60,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $89.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

