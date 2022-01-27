Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 144.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,215 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after buying an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 662,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 208,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $94.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

