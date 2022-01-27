Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $82.34

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$82.34 and traded as high as C$91.17. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$90.48, with a volume of 3,923,867 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.34.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

