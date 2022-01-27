Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Truist Financial

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

OZK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.6% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 58,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

