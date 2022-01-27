Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.13. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Banner will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.20%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Banner by 57.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Banner by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,204,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

