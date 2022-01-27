Barclays Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $50.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $50.00 price objective by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

INTC stock traded down $3.64 on Thursday, reaching $48.05. 89,569,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,155,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. Intel has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

