Barclays Cuts Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 860

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 880 ($11.87) to GBX 860 ($11.60) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fresnillo to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.83) to GBX 575 ($7.76) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.47) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,051.88 ($14.19).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 656.60 ($8.86) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 869.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 846.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 648.40 ($8.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.10). The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

