Barclays Increases Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 590

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 590 ($7.96) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 588.43 ($7.94).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 546.60 ($7.37) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 457.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 453.61. The company has a market cap of £16.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 549.20 ($7.41).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.