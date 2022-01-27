Barclays PLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of National Instruments worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Instruments by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after acquiring an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in National Instruments by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 428,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 21.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 139,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 51.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.01%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

