Barclays PLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 168.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,634,000 after acquiring an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after acquiring an additional 295,977 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,374 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.55. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,904,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

