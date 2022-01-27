Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,739 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Navient worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 36.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 36.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 38.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

