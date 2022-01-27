Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.85) price target on the stock.

GRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.99) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.06) to GBX 390 ($5.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.99) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.99) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.82).

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 296.60 ($4.00) on Monday. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 308.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a GBX 3.32 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £296.64 ($400.22).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

