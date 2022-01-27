Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.66) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 52.03 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.28. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.25 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £36.95 billion and a PE ratio of 2.12.

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,699.46).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.