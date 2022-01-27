Barings LLC Acquires New Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,911,000 after purchasing an additional 778,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period.

NYSE CDAY opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

