Barings LLC Acquires Shares of 12,595 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,547,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,106 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 119.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,446,578 shares of company stock worth $1,186,174,906. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

