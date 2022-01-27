Barings LLC Buys New Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,762,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $62.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.82.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

