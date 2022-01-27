Barings LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in HP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in HP by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 761,352 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 520,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,112,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

