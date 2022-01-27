Barings LLC Sells 505 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.