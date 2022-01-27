Barings LLC Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Barings LLC lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $264.46 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

