Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $17.97 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $159.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.