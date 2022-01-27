Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,967 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 572.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,136 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,876,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69.

