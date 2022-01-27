Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 853 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

MO opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

