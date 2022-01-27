Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Invests $17.38 Million in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 175,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Standex International by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 551.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.87.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. Standex International’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $395,546.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $2,418,085. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.