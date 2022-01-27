Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 483,846 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483,846 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.08% of AON worth $48,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $267.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.75. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $202.32 and a 52 week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

