Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 62,779 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,517,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,779 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.69% of MGIC Investment worth $82,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 213,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,007 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MGIC Investment by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,084,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,779 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $15.25 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

